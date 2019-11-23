Wicked Kitchen Charred Brussels Ninja Nuts 300G

Overpriced.
Tasted okay, overpriced and for something that is called ninja chestnuts the was very little heat.
Shame
I took a chance despite previous reviews - I added a couple of tbsps of water and covered with foil in the hope this would 'steam' the sprouts a bit, and cooked for longer than said, but sadly the sprouts were still rock hard and not nice to chew. The chestnuts were nice though. So disappointed as was potentially a nice dish.
sprouts were hardened for one chilli it was too ho
sprouts were hardened for one chilli it was too hot. unsatisfactory. will not buy Wicked products again.