Wicked Kitchen Charred Brussels Ninja Nuts 300G

1.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Wicked Kitchen Charred Brussels Ninja Nuts 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
½ a pack
  • Energy759kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 602kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts, sweet and spicy chesnuts and a lemon and garlic dressing.
  • A blend of charred and raw Brussels sprouts with fiery sweet ninja chestnuts and Meme's classic dreamy dressing.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels and Chestnuts [Brussels Sprouts, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Chestnuts, Rapeseed Oil, Maple Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Flakes], Lemon and Garlic Dressing [Water, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Faba Bean Protein, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 6
OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 28 mins Pre-heat oven. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place sachet to one side. Place foil tray in the centre of the oven. Stir halfway through cooking. Drizzle over the dressing, to taste. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ a pack (126g**)
Energy602kJ / 144kcal759kJ / 181kcal
Fat5.5g6.9g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate17.6g22.2g
Sugars7.0g8.8g
Fibre3.1g3.9g
Protein4.4g5.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 252g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Overpriced.

2 stars

Tasted okay, overpriced and for something that is called ninja chestnuts the was very little heat.

Shame

2 stars

I took a chance despite previous reviews - I added a couple of tbsps of water and covered with foil in the hope this would 'steam' the sprouts a bit, and cooked for longer than said, but sadly the sprouts were still rock hard and not nice to chew. The chestnuts were nice though. So disappointed as was potentially a nice dish.

sprouts were hardened for one chilli it was too ho

1 stars

sprouts were hardened for one chilli it was too hot. unsatisfactory. will not buy Wicked products again.

