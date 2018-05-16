By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips 600G

image 1 of Tesco Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy306kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 306kJ

Product Description

  • Orange carrots, yellow carrots, red carrots, parsnips and thyme.
  • Vibrant Carrots and Parsnips, hand prepared and ready to roast.
  • Ready to cook. Selected for sweetness, carefully prepared and ready to roast.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Carrots, Yellow Carrots, Red Carrots, Parsnips, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°c, 180°c, 6
Time: 35 mins
For best results, remove all packaging. Spread contents evenly on a pre-heated, lightly oiled baking tray and turn to coat. Place tray in the centre of the oven and cook. Turn half way through cooking time and before serving. Suitable to cook in the foil tray provided. Follow above instructions. Extend cooking time by 10 minutes to 45 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (150g)Per 100g
Energy306kJ204kJ73kcal49kcal
Fat0.8g0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate12.5g8.3g
Sugars10.1g6.7g
Fibre6.2g4.1g
Protein1.1g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

