Tesco Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips 600G

Product Description
- Orange carrots, yellow carrots, red carrots, parsnips and thyme.
- Vibrant Carrots and Parsnips, hand prepared and ready to roast.
- Ready to cook. Selected for sweetness, carefully prepared and ready to roast.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Orange Carrots, Yellow Carrots, Red Carrots, Parsnips, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°c, 180°c, 6
Time: 35 mins
For best results, remove all packaging. Spread contents evenly on a pre-heated, lightly oiled baking tray and turn to coat. Place tray in the centre of the oven and cook. Turn half way through cooking time and before serving. Suitable to cook in the foil tray provided. Follow above instructions. Extend cooking time by 10 minutes to 45 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|306kJ
|204kJ
|73kcal
|49kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
