Tesco Ploughman's Sausgae Roll 115G

Tesco Ploughman's Sausgae Roll 115G
£ 1.00
£0.87/100g
Each roll
  • Energy1382kJ 331kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese, potato, apple and pickle filling wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Potato, Onion, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Coloured Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto) (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Dried Apple (3.5%), Cornflour, Pickle (3%) [Sugar, Carrot, Water, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Spirit Vinegar, Cauliflower, Onion, Swede, Courgette, Date, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Dried Apple, Salt, Gherkin, Tomato Paste, Barley Malt Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Coriander, Garlic Powder, Clove, Onion Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Vinegar, Rice Flour, Cayenne Pepper], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Bramley Apple, Salt, Water, Dried Potato, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Lemon Juice, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach roll (115g)
Energy1202kJ / 288kcal1382kJ / 331kcal
Fat15.3g17.6g
Saturates8.0g9.2g
Carbohydrate29.4g33.8g
Sugars5.9g6.8g
Fibre2.0g2.3g
Protein7.0g8.1g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

