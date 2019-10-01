Tesco Sliced Spring Onion 80G
- Energy92kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal
Product Description
- Sliced spring onions.
- Carefully sliced, ideal for sautes and stir fries.
- Sliced Spring Onions.
- Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in the partnership with trusted growers from around the world, all our spring onions are carefully grown and selected for their crisp texture and delicate taste. Our spring onions are trimmed by hand for your convenience making them the perfect addition to summer salads.
- Cooks ingredients
- Carefully sliced, ideal for salads and stir-fries
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Pack size: 80g
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (80g)
|Energy
|116kJ / 28kcal
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
