By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Spring Onion 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sliced Spring Onion 80G
£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced spring onions.
  • Carefully sliced, ideal for sautes and stir fries.
  • Sliced Spring Onions.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in the partnership with trusted growers from around the world, all our spring onions are carefully grown and selected for their crisp texture and delicate taste. Our spring onions are trimmed by hand for your convenience making them the perfect addition to summer salads.
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Carefully sliced, ideal for salads and stir-fries
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (80g)
Energy116kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Diced Onion 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sliced Peppers 150G

£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here