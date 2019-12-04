The Vegetable Butcher Vegan Good Karma Shawarma 160G

Unilever, so won't buy again
Tried these, and found they were not nice. Also realized that they are made by Unilever. So definitely won't buy again.
A good filler with plenty of flavour
Great stuff - served it up with pasta, tomato sauce and some nutritional yeast for a warming vegan feed 😍
Yummy
Tastes just like the original vivera kebab before they changed recipe and ruined it. Really pleased to have the good stuff back. Bit pricey for small amount , hopefully demand will increase and price will lower with higher production.