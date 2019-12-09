By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Croissant Swirls 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Croissant Swirls 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1677kJ 402kcal
    20%
  • Fat23.1g
    33%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Laminated dough swirls filled with a spiced date filling, topped with toffee sauce and pecans.
  • Flaky pastry with spiced date filling, baked and covered in sticky toffee sauce with roasted pecans Our chefs have taken a modern twist on a traditional sticky toffee pudding by layering croissant pastry with a spiced date filling baked until golden. The swirls are then coated in traditional toffee sauce and hand topped with roasted pecans.
  • Flaky pastry with spiced date filling, baked and covered in sticky toffee sauce with roasted pecans Our chefs have taken a modern twist on a traditional sticky toffee pudding by layering croissant pastry with a spiced date filling baked until golden. The swirls are then coated in traditional toffee sauce and hand topped with roasted pecans.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Toffee Sauce (19%) [Light Brown Sugar, Golden Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Pecan Nuts, Date, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Yeast, Cinnamon, Modified starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Coriander, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Palm Oil, Caraway, Raising Agent (Diphosphates), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg, Ginger, Clove, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy1677kJ / 402kcal1677kJ / 402kcal
Fat23.1g23.1g
Saturates12.2g12.2g
Carbohydrate40.7g40.7g
Sugars14.8g14.8g
Fibre2.1g2.1g
Protein6.7g6.7g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Will not buy again

1 stars

Wouldn’t buy this again very dry, stodgy not enough toffee sauce. Would haven’t liked to give any stars for this product. Didn’t eat what we had and the rest went straight in the bin! Not what to be expected of something from the Finest Range..it was AWFUL. Goodness knows how this passed the product testing panel.

Really tasty! 10 mins in the oven, mmm!

5 stars

Really tasty! 10 mins in the oven, mmm!

Sooooooo delicious 😋 Loved it ! You have to put I

5 stars

Sooooooo delicious 😋 Loved it ! You have to put I in the oven for about 15 and it is ready

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.15
£0.38/100ml

Tesco Raspberry Trifle 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here