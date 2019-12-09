Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Croissant Swirls 400G

Will not buy again
Wouldn’t buy this again very dry, stodgy not enough toffee sauce. Would haven’t liked to give any stars for this product. Didn’t eat what we had and the rest went straight in the bin! Not what to be expected of something from the Finest Range..it was AWFUL. Goodness knows how this passed the product testing panel.
Really tasty! 10 mins in the oven, mmm!
Sooooooo delicious 😋 Loved it ! You have to put I
Sooooooo delicious 😋 Loved it ! You have to put I in the oven for about 15 and it is ready