Tesco Grab & Go Chicken Pakora 80G

Tesco Grab & Go Chicken Pakora 80G
£ 1.50
£1.88/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy393kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces coated in a tikka spiced batter.
  • Chicken coated in a lightly spiced batter seasoned with tikka spices
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Mustard Powder, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Mint, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Onion, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Eat hot or cold 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (40g)
Energy984kJ / 236kcal393kJ / 94kcal
Fat12.7g5.1g
Saturates2.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.6g4.6g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre2.8g1.1g
Protein17.3g6.9g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

