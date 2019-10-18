Tesco Grab & Go Chicken Pakora 80G
- Energy393kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 236kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces coated in a tikka spiced batter.
- Chicken coated in a lightly spiced batter seasoned with tikka spices
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Mustard Powder, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Mint, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Onion, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Eat hot or cold 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|984kJ / 236kcal
|393kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|17.3g
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
