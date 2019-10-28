Nurish Chicken Tikka Filled Bake 165G

Great
Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicken (15%) (Chicken Breast, Water, Salt), Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tikka Seasoning (Tomato Powder, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Dried Onion, Salt, Spices [Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Coriander Powder, Cardamom], Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract; Ginger Extract, Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Herb & Tomato Flavoured Crumb (Breadcrumbs [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Basil, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Thyme), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Onion, Tomato Paste, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Leaf, Raising Agents: Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Cumin Powder, Salted Free Range Egg Yolk (Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Salt), Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Powder, Salt, Humectant: Acacia Gum, Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See film on front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure your product is heated thoroughly. Do not re-heat.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Caution: This product is very hot when heated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove Hot Bake from packaging. Preheat oven. Place the hot bake on a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven at 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas Mark 5 for 15 minutes.
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Hot Bake
|% RI* Per Serving
|Energy
|802kJ /
|1289kJ /
|-
|190kcal
|306kcal
|15%
|Fat
|3.6g
|5.8g
|8%
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|44.1g
|17%
|of which Sugars
|5.0g
|8.1g
|9%
|Fibre
|3.3g
|5.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|16.6g
|33%
|Salt
|0.70g
|1.13g
|19%
|This pack provides one serving
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Despite our greatest care, this product may contain small bones.
