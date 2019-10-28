By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nurish Chicken Tikka Filled Bake 165G

5(1)Write a review
Nurish Chicken Tikka Filled Bake 165G
£ 1.75
£1.07/100g

Offer

Per Hot Bake
  • Energy1289kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.13g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 802kJ /

Product Description

  • Chicken pieces in a mild tikka sauce wrapped in a turmeric bread roll topped with herb and tomato flavoured crumb
  • Eat different
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • Chicken breast cooked with tomatoes and spices, wrapped in a n turmeric baked bread crust
  • Lip-smacking bakes that are ready when you are
  • Microwavable 1 min 45 seconds
  • Source of fibre
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 165g
  • Source of fibre
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicken (15%) (Chicken Breast, Water, Salt), Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tikka Seasoning (Tomato Powder, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Dried Onion, Salt, Spices [Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Coriander Powder, Cardamom], Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract; Ginger Extract, Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Herb & Tomato Flavoured Crumb (Breadcrumbs [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Basil, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Thyme), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Onion, Tomato Paste, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Leaf, Raising Agents: Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Cumin Powder, Salted Free Range Egg Yolk (Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Salt), Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Powder, Salt, Humectant: Acacia Gum, Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See film on front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure your product is heated thoroughly. Do not re-heat.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Caution: This product is very hot when heated.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove Hot Bake from packaging. Preheat oven. Place the hot bake on a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven at 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas Mark 5 for 15 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack provides one serving

Warnings

  • Despite our greatest care, this product may contain small bones.

Name and address

  • Peter's Food Service Ltd,
  • 1 Greenway,
  • Bedwas House Ind Est,
  • Caerphilly,
  • CF83 8XP.

Return to

  • Peter's Food Service Ltd,
  • 1 Greenway,
  • Bedwas House Ind Est,
  • Caerphilly,
  • CF83 8XP.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Hot Bake% RI* Per Serving
Energy 802kJ / 1289kJ /
-190kcal306kcal15%
Fat 3.6g5.8g8%
of which Saturates 0.9g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 27.4g44.1g17%
of which Sugars 5.0g8.1g9%
Fibre 3.3g5.3g
Protein 10.3g16.6g33%
Salt 0.70g1.13g19%
This pack provides one serving---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Despite our greatest care, this product may contain small bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Very tasty, nutritious and great value.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here