Muller Corner Creations Pretzel Party 6 X 115G
Product Description
- Caramel flavour yogurt with dark chocolate coated biscuit balls and milk chocolate coated and plain pretzel pieces (10%) on the side x6
- Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
- Supporting next generation farmers
- For more information about this initiative, see our website.
- Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
- Delicious, creamy yogurt
- Source of protein and calcium
- No artificial preservatives, sweeteners or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 690g
- Source of protein
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten) (with added Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Glazing Agents: Gum Arabic, Shellac, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Powders (Skimmed, Whole), Salt, Colour: Plain Caramel, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|575kJ (137kcal)
|Fat
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|of which sugars
|13.9g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.31g
|Calcium
|114mg
|(16% of NRV per pot)
|-
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
