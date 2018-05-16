Tesco Mini Vegetarian Sliders 24 Pieces Serves 12
New
- Energy446kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ / 259kcal
Product Description
- Butternut fritter slider - 8 bread rolls filled with a butternut squash and pumpkin seed fritter with tomato relish. Bubble and squeak slider - 8 bread rolls filled with a chilli potato and mixed vegetable fritter with cranberry chutney. Onion bhaji slider - 8 bread rolls filled with onion bhaji and mango chutney.
- A selection of 24 mini vegetarian sliders including 8 mini onion bhajis with mango chutney in a mini bun, 8 mini bubble & squeak fritters with cranberry chutney in a mini bun and 8 mini butternut fritters with a rich tomato sauce. A perfect accompaniment to any buffet. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
Butternut fritter slider.
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Seed Fritter (48%) [Chickpeas, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Pine Nuts, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Salt, Parsley, Red Pepper, Ground Cumin, White Pepper, Turmeric], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Roasted Tomato, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Oregano, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Bubble and squeak slider.
INGREDIENTS: Chilli Potato and Mixed Vegetable Fritter (50%) [Potato, Dried Potato, Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Kibbled Onion, Dried Leek, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cranberry, Plum, Sugar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Onion bhaji slider.
INGREDIENTS: Onion Bhaji (33%) [Onion, Yellow Pea Flour, Split Chickpeas, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Chilli, Salt, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Mango, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs, 2 mins, Butternut fritter sliders and bubble & squeak sliders (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results, reheat one pack at a time.
Place sliders on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
770g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One butternut fritter slider (41g)
|Energy
|1088kJ / 259kcal
|446kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|13.7g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|2.2g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
- One bubble and squeak slider
- Energy370kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 925kJ / 219kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chilli Potato and Mixed Vegetable Fritter (50%) [Potato, Dried Potato, Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Kibbled Onion, Dried Leek, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cranberry, Plum, Sugar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One bubble and squeak slider (40g) Energy 925kJ / 219kcal 370kJ / 88kcal Fat 4.1g 1.6g Saturates 0.9g 0.4g Carbohydrate 38.5g 15.4g Sugars 4.7g 1.9g Fibre 2.9g 1.2g Protein 5.6g 2.2g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One onion bhaji slider
- Energy326kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 257kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion Bhaji (33%) [Onion, Yellow Pea Flour, Split Chickpeas, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Chilli, Salt, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Mango, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One onion bhaji slider (30g) Energy 1087kJ / 257kcal 326kJ / 77kcal Fat 4.1g 1.2g Saturates 0.6g 0.2g Carbohydrate 44.6g 13.4g Sugars 9.4g 2.8g Fibre 3.4g 1.0g Protein 8.8g 2.6g Salt 0.8g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One butternut fritter slider
- Energy446kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ / 259kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Seed Fritter (48%) [Chickpeas, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Pine Nuts, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Salt, Parsley, Red Pepper, Ground Cumin, White Pepper, Turmeric], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Roasted Tomato, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Oregano, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One butternut fritter slider (41g) Energy 1088kJ / 259kcal 446kJ / 106kcal Fat 8.3g 3.4g Saturates 1.0g 0.4g Carbohydrate 33.4g 13.7g Sugars 7.4g 3.0g Fibre 5.4g 2.2g Protein 10.0g 4.1g Salt 0.7g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019