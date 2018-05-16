By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Vegetarian Sliders 24 Pieces Serves 12

£ 12.00

£ 12.00
£0.50/each

One butternut fritter slider
  • Energy446kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut fritter slider - 8 bread rolls filled with a butternut squash and pumpkin seed fritter with tomato relish. Bubble and squeak slider - 8 bread rolls filled with a chilli potato and mixed vegetable fritter with cranberry chutney. Onion bhaji slider - 8 bread rolls filled with onion bhaji and mango chutney.
  • A selection of 24 mini vegetarian sliders including 8 mini onion bhajis with mango chutney in a mini bun, 8 mini bubble & squeak fritters with cranberry chutney in a mini bun and 8 mini butternut fritters with a rich tomato sauce. A perfect accompaniment to any buffet. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Information

Ingredients

Butternut fritter slider.

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Seed Fritter (48%) [Chickpeas, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Pine Nuts, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Salt, Parsley, Red Pepper, Ground Cumin, White Pepper, Turmeric], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Roasted Tomato, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg,  Oregano, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Bubble and squeak slider.

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Potato and Mixed Vegetable Fritter (50%) [Potato, Dried Potato, Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Kibbled Onion, Dried Leek, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cranberry, Plum, Sugar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Onion bhaji slider.

INGREDIENTS: Onion Bhaji (33%) [Onion, Yellow Pea Flour, Split Chickpeas, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Chilli, Salt, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Mango, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs, 2 mins, Butternut fritter sliders and bubble & squeak sliders (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results, reheat one pack at a time.
Place sliders on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

770g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne butternut fritter slider (41g)
Energy1088kJ / 259kcal446kJ / 106kcal
Fat8.3g3.4g
Saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate33.4g13.7g
Sugars7.4g3.0g
Fibre5.4g2.2g
Protein10.0g4.1g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
