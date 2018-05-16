By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mushroom & Cheddar Quiche

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Each quiche
  • Energy1732kJ 415kcal
    21%
  • Fat25.9g
    37%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese and mushrooms baked with eggs and single cream in a shortcrust pastry case, garnished with a mushroom and Cheddar breadcrumb.
  • Made with mature Cheddar & mushrooms in golden shortcrust pastry, topped with a seasoned crumb.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Skimmed Milk, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Mushroom (10%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Salt], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Mushroom Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quiche (160g)
Energy1083kJ / 260kcal1732kJ / 415kcal
Fat16.2g25.9g
Saturates7.4g11.9g
Carbohydrate19.8g31.7g
Sugars1.6g2.5g
Fibre1.0g1.6g
Protein8.1g13.0g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

