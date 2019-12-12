By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Counter Mince Meat Pork Pie

Tesco Counter Mince Meat Pork Pie

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

1/4 of a pie
  • Energy1691kJ 406kcal
    20%
  • Fat25.6g
    37%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1503kJ / 361kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork in hot water crust pastry topped with mincemeat and pastry.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mincemeat Topping (13%) [Apple Concentrate, Sugar, Sultanas, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raisins, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Dextrose, Cornflour, Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Turmeric Powder), Lemon Peel, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Colour (Caramel)], Lard, Water, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Dextrose, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pie (112g)
Energy1503kJ / 361kcal1691kJ / 406kcal
Fat22.8g25.6g
Saturates8.8g9.9g
Carbohydrate30.0g33.8g
Sugars8.1g9.1g
Fibre1.4g1.6g
Protein8.2g9.2g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

