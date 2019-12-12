Tesco Counter Mince Meat Pork Pie

- Energy1691kJ 406kcal20%
- Fat25.6g37%
- Saturates9.9g50%
- Sugars9.1g10%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1503kJ / 361kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork in hot water crust pastry topped with mincemeat and pastry.
- Seasoned pork encased in hot water crust pastry, topped with sweet & fruity mincemeat
- Seasoned pork encased in hot water crust pastry, topped with sweet & fruity mincemeat
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mincemeat Topping (13%) [Apple Concentrate, Sugar, Sultanas, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raisins, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Dextrose, Cornflour, Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Turmeric Powder), Lemon Peel, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Colour (Caramel)], Lard, Water, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Dextrose, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pie (112g)
|Energy
|1503kJ / 361kcal
|1691kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|22.8g
|25.6g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|33.8g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019