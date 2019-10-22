Tesco British Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 800G

I love these.
I love these.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 240kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum), Dried Garlic, Bell Pepper, Paprika Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Produced in the U.K. using British chicken
Pack contains approx. 5 servings
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1002kJ / 240kcal
|781kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.1g
|18.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019