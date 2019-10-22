By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 800G

Tesco British Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 800G
£ 3.00
£3.75/kg
One typical chicken thigh
  • Energy781kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thighs in a sweet chilli marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Marinated in a sweet, sticky sauce for a chilli kick
  • Tesco Welfare Approved
  • At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and Welfare are at the heart of what we do.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Marinated in a sweet, sticky sauce for a chilli kick
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum), Dried Garlic, Bell Pepper, Paprika Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using British chicken

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1002kJ / 240kcal781kJ / 187kcal
Fat14.9g11.6g
Saturates4.3g3.4g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.9g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.1g18.8g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I love these.

5 stars

I love these.

