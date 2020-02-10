By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Scotch Bonnet Cheese Topper 355G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Scotch Bonnet Cheese Topper 355G
£ 5.00
£1.41/100g

Product Description

  • Medium Cheddar cheese blended with Scotch bonnet chilli preserve and dried red peppers with sachets of tomato salsa and chipotle chilli seasoning.
  • Make your own nacho topping with Scotch bonnet chilli Cheddar, tomato salsa & chilli seasoning.
  • Pack size: 355G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Fire-up your food by simply:
    1) Pouring on the salsa.
    2) Grating on the cheese.
    3) Sprinkling on the seasoning.
    Pop in the oven until the cheese is melted and bubbling, serve and enjoy!

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

355g (Tomato Salsa: 200g, Scotch Bonnet Cheddar cheese: 150ge, Chilli Seasoning: 5g)

  • Per 30g
    • Energy487kJ 117kcal
      6%
    • Fat9.3g
      13%
    • Saturates6.4g
      32%
    • Sugars1.6g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Preserve (8%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Red Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Reconstituted Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Dried Red Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1624kJ / 392kcal487kJ / 117kcal
    Fat31.1g9.3g
    Saturates21.4g6.4g
    Carbohydrate6.1g1.8g
    Sugars5.4g1.6g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g
    Protein20.9g6.3g
    Salt1.2g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy89kJ 21kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.6g
      1%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ / 71kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (22%), Red Onion, Tomato Passata (10%), Tomato Juice, Sugar, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Green Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Concentrated Lime Juice( contains Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite), Garlic Purée, Salt, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy296kJ / 71kcal89kJ / 21kcal
    Fat1.9g0.6g
    Saturates0.2g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate11.2g3.4g
    Sugars1.7g0.5g
    Fibre1.6g0.5g
    Protein1.3g0.4g
    Salt0.7g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 5g
    • Energy55kJ 13kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.3g
      0%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1100kJ / 263kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Garlic, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Dried Onion, Chilli Flakes, Chipotle Chilli, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
    Energy1100kJ / 263kcal55kJ / 13kcal
    Fat6.1g0.3g
    Saturates0.9g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate32.2g1.6g
    Sugars27.4g1.4g
    Fibre20.7g1.0g
    Protein9.5g0.5g
    Salt19.1g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely & Spicy

5 stars

Loved this for a Friday night in treat. Is there going to be anymore flavours added?

