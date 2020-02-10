Tesco Scotch Bonnet Cheese Topper 355G

Lovely & Spicy
Loved this for a Friday night in treat. Is there going to be anymore flavours added?
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Fire-up your food by simply:
1) Pouring on the salsa.
2) Grating on the cheese.
3) Sprinkling on the seasoning.
Pop in the oven until the cheese is melted and bubbling, serve and enjoy!
Servings
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Not Yet Recycled
355g (Tomato Salsa: 200g, Scotch Bonnet Cheddar cheese: 150ge, Chilli Seasoning: 5g)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal
INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Preserve (8%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Red Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Reconstituted Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Dried Red Pepper.
Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1624kJ / 392kcal
|487kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|31.1g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|21.4g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.9g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ / 71kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (22%), Red Onion, Tomato Passata (10%), Tomato Juice, Sugar, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Green Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Concentrated Lime Juice( contains Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite), Garlic Purée, Salt, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper.
Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|296kJ / 71kcal
|89kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1100kJ / 263kcal
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Garlic, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Dried Onion, Chilli Flakes, Chipotle Chilli, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper.
Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g
|Energy
|1100kJ / 263kcal
|55kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|27.4g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|20.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|19.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
