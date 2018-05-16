Disney Frozen Olaf Celebration Cake

Product Description
- Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
- H.V.O. free
- Hand decorated
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Inulin, Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Fructose, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Concentrate (Spirulina), Raspberry Jam 6%, Sweet Filling 5%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
This cake provides approx 16 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
Name and address
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
- When writing or calling please quote the best before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/16th (55g)
|Energy
|1676kJ
|922kJ
|-
|398kcal
|219kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|66.0g
|36.3g
|of which sugars
|47.6g
|26.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.24g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
