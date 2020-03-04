Glade Candle Sandlewood & Jasmine 129G
Offer
- Awaken your senses with the Glade Jar Candle Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine. Simply light the wick of these scented candles to quickly fill a room with fragrance infused with essential oils. Notes of citrus and jasmine join the oaky scents of amber and vanilla beans meet to create the long-lasting scent of a serene walk in the woods.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- A unique home fragrance experience blended with an attractive design, mixed notes of citrus and jasmine join the oaky scents of amber and vanilla bean
- Glade Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine Jar Candle fragrance fills your room with long-lasting scent
- Scented candles infused with essential oils
- Harmony; We have a fragrance for that
- Pack size: 129G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surface. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than four hours. Stop use when 1/4 inch of wax remains. Do not extinguish with water. Do not reuse. Discard glass jar after use. Lead-free wick.
Warnings
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Benzyl salicylate; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; Linalool; Alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Caution: Use only as directed. Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard or personal injury. Burn on heat resistant surfaces. People suffering form perfume sensitivity should be cautions when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
129g ℮
Safety information
