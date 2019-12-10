By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Katsu Pork Loin Steaks 320G

£ 3.00
£9.38/kg
One pork loin steak
  • Energy1066kJ 254kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water coated in an aromatic katsu curry marinade and topped with crispy crumb.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (81%), Water, White Sugar, Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Carrot Powder, Potato Flour (Sodium Metabisulphite), Red Chilli, Dried Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Fenugreek, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Turmeric, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Coriander Leaf, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Psyllium Husk Powder, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Fennel, Cumin, Turmeric Extract, Cumin Seed, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Pimento, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon, Oregano, Paprika, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU, Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork loin steak (119g**)
Energy896kJ / 214kcal1066kJ / 254kcal
Fat9.0g10.7g
Saturates3.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate7.3g8.7g
Sugars3.7g4.4g
Fibre1.4g1.6g
Protein25.1g29.8g
Salt1.1g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 238g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tesco's Super Katsu Pork

5 stars

Very tender , great flavours and I'm still waiting if it will ever come back since I always look out for it? More like this please?

