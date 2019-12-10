Tesco Katsu Pork Loin Steaks 320G

Tesco's Super Katsu Pork
Very tender , great flavours and I'm still waiting if it will ever come back since I always look out for it? More like this please?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ / 214kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (81%), Water, White Sugar, Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Carrot Powder, Potato Flour (Sodium Metabisulphite), Red Chilli, Dried Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Fenugreek, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Turmeric, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Coriander Leaf, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Psyllium Husk Powder, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Fennel, Cumin, Turmeric Extract, Cumin Seed, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Pimento, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon, Oregano, Paprika, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using pork from the EU, Made using pork from the U.K.
2 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
320g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork loin steak (119g**)
|Energy
|896kJ / 214kcal
|1066kJ / 254kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|25.1g
|29.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 238g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019