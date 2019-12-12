Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 500G

- Energy1590kJ 382kcal19%
- Fat24.9g36%
- Saturates14.6g73%
- Sugars18.0g20%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1909kJ / 458kcal
Product Description
- Baked white chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured digestive base with milk chocolate chunks, dark chocolate topping and gold lustre.
- Chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base is topped with a baked white chocolate cheesecake, milk chocolate chunks, finished with dark chocolate topping and a unique gold splash We slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture which is hand finished
- Belgian chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Belgian White Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chicory Fibre, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Neutral Grain Spirit, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Run a sharp knife around inside of plastic tray. Push cheesecake up through hole in centre of base and remove tray. Remove cardboard base.
- Serving Suggestion
- Cut into 6 for a special dessert or cut into 18 for a delicious party food bite.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (83g)
|Energy
|1909kJ / 458kcal
|1590kJ / 382kcal
|Fat
|29.9g
|24.9g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|14.6g
|Carbohydrate
|41.0g
|34.2g
|Sugars
|21.6g
|18.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.1g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
