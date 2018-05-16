By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Pots Chocolate 2 X 100G

image 1 of Halo Top Pots Chocolate 2 X 100G
£ 3.50
£17.50/kg
Per Pot
  • Energy602 kJ 143 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 602kJ

Product Description

  • Dessert with Layers of Chocolate Flavoured Mousse and Chocolate Flavoured Sauce, Topped with Brownie Pieces - with Sugar and Sweetener
  • 143 calories per pot
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water), Beef Gelatine, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Egg Powder, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Ester of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Thickener (Guar Gum), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated, 0°C minimum, 5°C maximum.Do not freeze See use by date on top of pack

Number of uses

2 Servings per pack

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving%* Per 100g
Energy 602kJ602kJ
-143kcal143kcal7%
Fat 4.3g4.3g6%
of which saturates 2.6g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate 18.2g18.2g7%
of which sugars 12.9g12.9g14%
Fibre 5.4g5.4g
Protein 5.7g5.7g11%
Salt 0.20g0.20g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

