Halo Top Pots Chocolate 2 X 100G

Product Description
- Dessert with Layers of Chocolate Flavoured Mousse and Chocolate Flavoured Sauce, Topped with Brownie Pieces - with Sugar and Sweetener
- 143 calories per pot
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water), Beef Gelatine, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Egg Powder, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Ester of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Thickener (Guar Gum), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated, 0°C minimum, 5°C maximum.Do not freeze See use by date on top of pack
Number of uses
2 Servings per pack
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|%* Per 100g
|Energy
|602kJ
|602kJ
|-
|143kcal
|143kcal
|7%
|Fat
|4.3g
|4.3g
|6%
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|2.6g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|18.2g
|7%
|of which sugars
|12.9g
|12.9g
|14%
|Fibre
|5.4g
|5.4g
|Protein
|5.7g
|5.7g
|11%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.20g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
