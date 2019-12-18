The Collective Kids Super Yogurt Peach Mango 4X85g

Product Description
- Kefir Yoghurt with Peach & Mango Puree
- Protein - Good for growth (When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
- Proudly supporting Brownlee Foundation
- We're proud to be supporting the Brownlee Foundation, on initiative set up by brothers and double Olympic medal-winning triathletes, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.
- Together we hope to inspire kids to love being active and feel super!
- Source of vitamin D supporting kids' immune systems*
- Whole milk yoghurt with extra oomph! Each tub provides a source of Vitamin D to help support your li'l one's immune system* and is packed with 100s of millions of live 'n' active cultures from 13 different cultures strains. Mighty tasty fuel for any super adventures...
- *Vitamin D supports the normal functioning of the immune system in children.
- The Collective kefir super yoghurt is made much like a traditional yoghurt, but with a huge number of diverse cultures and is super-charged with Vitamin D.
- No nasties!
- 100s of millions of live cultures
- British milk
- Sugars only from milk 'n' fruit
- No pips or bits
- 13 cultures strains
- Source of vitamin D and calcium
- Gluten free!
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 340g
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt (Milk) Fermented with Kefir Cultures**, Peach Puree (6%), Mango Puree (4%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Chicory Root Fibre, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC.For Use By, See Top of Sleeve and Individual Tub Films.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Return to
- UK Tel: 0800 678 5197
- ROI Tel: 1800 932 410
- thecollectivekids.com
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Tub (85g)
|Energy
|454kJ/108kcal
|386kJ/92kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|3.5g
|- Of which Saturates
|2.8g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|10.6g
|- Of which Sugars
|8.8g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.17g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|161mg (20%)
|137mg (17%)
|Vitamin D (NRV%)
|0.88µg (17%)
|0.75µg (15%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
