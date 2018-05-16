Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 800G

- Energy2350kJ 557kcal28%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Pasta with pepperoni in a creamy tomato sauce topped with cheese.
- Rich creamy tomato sauce finished with sliced pepperoni. A Taste of Italy
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Water, Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Rosemary Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 16 mins / 14 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (400g)
|Energy
|587kJ / 139kcal
|2350kJ / 557kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|84.8g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|8.0g
|Protein
|6.1g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
