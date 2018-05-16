By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheddar, Red Leicester ,Lemon Chilli Star 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy506kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1687kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Medium Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese blended with lemon chilli seasoning.
  • Star shaped Medium Cheddar and Red Leicester and Chilli
  • n/a
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (49%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (49%), Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder and Granules, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Spirit Vinegar, Dried Lemon Juice, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin Powder, Coriander Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1687kJ / 407kcal506kJ / 122kcal
Fat33.9g10.2g
Saturates23.7g7.1g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre1.2g0.4g
Protein23.3g7.0g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

