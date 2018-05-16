Tesco Cheddar, Red Leicester ,Lemon Chilli Star 250G

- Energy506kJ 122kcal6%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates7.1g36%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1687kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Medium Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese blended with lemon chilli seasoning.
- Star shaped Medium Cheddar and Red Leicester and Chilli
- n/a
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (49%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (49%), Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder and Granules, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Spirit Vinegar, Dried Lemon Juice, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin Powder, Coriander Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Turmeric Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1687kJ / 407kcal
|506kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|33.9g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|23.3g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
