Soreen Malt Loaf Bar 42G

image 1 of Soreen Malt Loaf Bar 42G
£0.80
£1.91/100g

Per 42g loaf bar:

Energy
518kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1234kJ

Product Description

  • A loaf bar made with raisins and malt.
  • Delicious fruited malt loaf bar
  • Low in fat - less than 3%
  • Under 150 calories
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Supports the Change4Life 'Good Choice' campaign
  • Tasty and healthier alternative instead of cake
  • Now you can enjoy the delicious taste of Soreen's original malt loaf when on the go. Perfect for a gym class, the morning commute or breakfast on the go. And now suitable for Vegans!
  • Find our Malt Loaf snack bar in the bakery aisle
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Low in fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 42G
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (13%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Maize Starch, Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4%), Rice Starch, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Milk ingredients. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

I like cool, dry places best.Eat me on the day of opening.

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.
  • EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,

Return to

  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at
  • UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.
  • EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 42g Loaf
Energy1234kJ518kJ
-291kcal122kcal
Fat2.3g1.0g
of which saturates0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate57.8g24.3g
of which sugars19.4g8.2g
Fibre5.0g2.1g
Protein9.2g3.8g
Salt0.5g0.2g

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

