Soreen Malt Loaf Bar 42G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1234kJ
Product Description
- A loaf bar made with raisins and malt.
- Delicious fruited malt loaf bar
- Under 150 calories
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Supports the Change4Life 'Good Choice' campaign
- Tasty and healthier alternative instead of cake
- Now you can enjoy the delicious taste of Soreen's original malt loaf when on the go. Perfect for a gym class, the morning commute or breakfast on the go. And now suitable for Vegans!
- Find our Malt Loaf snack bar in the bakery aisle
- Deliciously squidgy energy
- Source of fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 42G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (13%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Maize Starch, Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4%), Rice Starch, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Milk ingredients. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
I like cool, dry places best.Eat me on the day of opening.
Warnings
- Warning:
- Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
Net Contents
42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 42g Loaf
|Energy
|1234kJ
|518kJ
|-
|291kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57.8g
|24.3g
|of which sugars
|19.4g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
