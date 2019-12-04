By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco All The Trimmings 250G

Tesco All The Trimmings 250G
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy699kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Potato, carrot, cocktail sausage, Brussels sprouts and smoked bacon mix.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Golden & Herby Sprouts, Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Cocktail Sausages and Bacon
  • Golden & herby
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Carrot, Onion, Cocktail Sausage (21%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sage, Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Ground White Pepper, Cracked Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract], Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon (10%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, Rosemary. Sausages filled into beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (101g**)
Energy692kJ / 166kcal699kJ / 168kcal
Fat9.1g9.2g
Saturates2.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate11.9g12.0g
Sugars4.7g4.7g
Fibre3.9g3.9g
Protein7.1g7.2g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 250g typically weighs 202g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

