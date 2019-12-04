Tesco All The Trimmings 250G
Offer
- Energy699kJ 168kcal8%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Potato, carrot, cocktail sausage, Brussels sprouts and smoked bacon mix.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
- Golden & Herby Sprouts, Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Cocktail Sausages and Bacon
- Golden & Herby Sprouts, Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Cocktail Sausages and Bacon
- Golden & herby
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Carrot, Onion, Cocktail Sausage (21%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sage, Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Ground White Pepper, Cracked Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract], Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon (10%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, Rosemary. Sausages filled into beef collagen casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (101g**)
|Energy
|692kJ / 166kcal
|699kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.9g
|Protein
|7.1g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 250g typically weighs 202g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019