Califia Farms Chocolate C/Cnut & Almond 750Ml

Product Description
- Coconut and Almond Chocolate Flavour Drink with Added Calcium.
- Chocolate makes everything taste better.
- The combination of our Delicious Chocolate and our Coconut Almond Drink is everything you've been looking for in a Drinkable Dessert: subtly sweet and delicious.
- Drink Remarkably.™
- 50% more calcium than milk
- From coconuts with love
- Smooth & delicious
- BPA free
- Gluten, soy, dairy and lactose free
- Made with whole blanched almonds
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Coconut (2.5%), Almonds (Nut) (2%), Chocolate Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
- califiafarms.com
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|161kJ/ 38kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|4.4g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.18g
|Calcium
|192mg 24%RI
|RI means Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020