Califia Farms Chocolate C/Cnut & Almond 750Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • Coconut and Almond Chocolate Flavour Drink with Added Calcium.
  • Chocolate makes everything taste better.
  • The combination of our Delicious Chocolate and our Coconut Almond Drink is everything you've been looking for in a Drinkable Dessert: subtly sweet and delicious.
  • Drink Remarkably.™
  • 50% more calcium than milk
  • From coconuts with love
  • Smooth & delicious
  • BPA free
  • Gluten, soy, dairy and lactose free
  • Made with whole blanched almonds
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Coconut (2.5%), Almonds (Nut) (2%), Chocolate Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.
  • califiafarms.com

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 161kJ/ 38kcal
Fat 1.9g
of which Saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrates4.4g
of which Sugars 4.2g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0.18g
Calcium 192mg 24%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

