Tesco Plant Chef Bbq Jackbake 450G

Sweet enough to be a pudding! I should have checked the ingredients - many sugars (Cane Molasses, Glucose syrup, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Plain Caramel), 23.8g per pack to be precise. No other flavour other than sweet could be detected. Also, it was hard to differentiate between the softer Jackfruit and small very hard cuboid roast potatoes. Cooked from chilled for 35 mins and as instructed. Tastes unhealthy.
Love this! Very tasty and full of flavours
Bought this because it was in the reduced section and just wanted something quite comforting. Perfect for that as it’s good but a bit boring as the bbq sauce is overpowering and you could make it yourself with a better balance of flavours, but if you’re not sure how the texture of jackfruit tastes could be a good intro! I wouldn’t buy it again unless reduced.
This is pretty good. Not the best jackfruit ready meal I've had but certainly not the worst. The sauce has a good, rich flavour and the potatoes add a nice texture. I'll definitely be buying this one again.
The novelty of not having eaten Jack fruit was enough for me to buy this. This could have been stunning but the bland, watery barbecue sauce let's it down. I like a robust, strong, smokey, tasty barbecue sauce. They need to improve the sauce before I buy it again. Disappointing!
I would have given this 2.5 stars, only it demands whole stars and it’s not a 3. It looks amazing, it smells really tasty, (just like hunters chicken), but I can’t work out what it’s meant to be! Is it a stew? Is it a hot pot? Is it a hunters chicken replacement? Is it a sweet and sour chicken replacement? Lord knows! The potatoes are lovely on their own. The jackfruit has been ruined by there being too much watery sauce, so it’s lost it’s meaty texture. However, it tastes okay, (although it is very sweet). If you threw in some pineapple before cooking it, took off the potatoes and added rice, it would make an awesome sweet and sour chicken replacement. As a stand-alone dish, the balance is completely wrong!
I would've enjoyed this a lot more if it hadn't been for the potatoes. I'm not a fan of potatoes in sauces, especially tomato based ones, but the addition of them in this meal turned it into an unpleasant barbeque spiced hot pot. Once they were removed things improved. First time trying jackfruit so I had no predisposed expectation or comparison marker. Texture - like pineapple but with no flavour. Look- like pulled pork. Taste - nothing except for the overly sweet sauce. I would only buy this again if the potatoes were removed and sold separately as a side/meal deal. I haven't heard of pulled pork hot pots so I can't see how somebody thought this would work.
This really does have the look and texture of pulled pork! If someone had given it to me without me seeing the packaging, I’d have believed it was meat. However, that might be something to do with the slightly overpowering taste of the sweet barbecue sauce - I still have no idea what jackfruit actually tastes like. If you like barbecue sauce and are looking for a veggie meal that has the texture of meat, this is a great option. However, the sauce was too sweet for me and this is reflected in the sugar content - it’s unfortunately no longer a healthy meal because of this.
Wasn't keen on this. The sauce and potatoes were very nice, but the jackfruit is an odd texture- looks like pulled pork or pulled soya, but has a texture like mango when you bite in to it.
The only thing that was worth buying in the plant chef range. And it wasn't even brilliant - just a bit above OK. I enjoyed trying jackfruit, although it's not as meaty in its texture as people like to say it is! The BBQ sauce tasted quite processed, but the potatoes and onions were good with it. Shame this cannot be microwaved, because I don't think I liked it enough to buy a ready meal that takes time to preheat the oven and then more time to warm up effectively. I probably won't buy it again.