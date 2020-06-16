By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Bbq Jackbake 450G

Tesco Plant Chef Bbq Jackbake 450G
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit in a barbecue sauce topped with diced potatoes.
  • BBQ pulled jackfruit paired with roasted potatoes & onion 100% Plant Based
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (40%) [Potato, Onion, Red Pepper, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Peppercorns, Potato Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Citric Acid, Flavouring], Jackfruit (19%), Water, Tomato, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Barbecue Paste [Sugar, Fructose, Water, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Glucose Syrup, Dried Onion, Smoked Salt, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Salt, Paprika, Allspice], Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Spirit Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Yellow Mustard Flour, Yellow Mustard Bran, Ginger Purée, Black Peppercorns, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Sea Salt, Plain Caramel, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento, Ground Clove, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (398g**)
Energy378kJ / 90kcal1503kJ / 358kcal
Fat1.8g7.0g
Saturates0.6g2.4g
Carbohydrate14.5g57.6g
Sugars6.0g23.8g
Fibre4.3g17.0g
Protein1.9g7.5g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 398g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Sweet enough to be a pudding! Not a main course.

1 stars

Sweet enough to be a pudding! I should have checked the ingredients - many sugars (Cane Molasses, Glucose syrup, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Plain Caramel), 23.8g per pack to be precise. No other flavour other than sweet could be detected. Also, it was hard to differentiate between the softer Jackfruit and small very hard cuboid roast potatoes. Cooked from chilled for 35 mins and as instructed. Tastes unhealthy.

Tasty and filling

5 stars

Love this! Very tasty and full of flavours

Reduced Last Minute Dinner

3 stars

Bought this because it was in the reduced section and just wanted something quite comforting. Perfect for that as it’s good but a bit boring as the bbq sauce is overpowering and you could make it yourself with a better balance of flavours, but if you’re not sure how the texture of jackfruit tastes could be a good intro! I wouldn’t buy it again unless reduced.

This is pretty good. Not the best jackfruit ready

4 stars

This is pretty good. Not the best jackfruit ready meal I've had but certainly not the worst. The sauce has a good, rich flavour and the potatoes add a nice texture. I'll definitely be buying this one again.

Disappointing!

2 stars

The novelty of not having eaten Jack fruit was enough for me to buy this. This could have been stunning but the bland, watery barbecue sauce let's it down. I like a robust, strong, smokey, tasty barbecue sauce. They need to improve the sauce before I buy it again. Disappointing!

Not awful but it seems to have an identity crisis!

2 stars

I would have given this 2.5 stars, only it demands whole stars and it’s not a 3. It looks amazing, it smells really tasty, (just like hunters chicken), but I can’t work out what it’s meant to be! Is it a stew? Is it a hot pot? Is it a hunters chicken replacement? Is it a sweet and sour chicken replacement? Lord knows! The potatoes are lovely on their own. The jackfruit has been ruined by there being too much watery sauce, so it’s lost it’s meaty texture. However, it tastes okay, (although it is very sweet). If you threw in some pineapple before cooking it, took off the potatoes and added rice, it would make an awesome sweet and sour chicken replacement. As a stand-alone dish, the balance is completely wrong!

More of a hot pot

3 stars

I would've enjoyed this a lot more if it hadn't been for the potatoes. I'm not a fan of potatoes in sauces, especially tomato based ones, but the addition of them in this meal turned it into an unpleasant barbeque spiced hot pot. Once they were removed things improved. First time trying jackfruit so I had no predisposed expectation or comparison marker. Texture - like pineapple but with no flavour. Look- like pulled pork. Taste - nothing except for the overly sweet sauce. I would only buy this again if the potatoes were removed and sold separately as a side/meal deal. I haven't heard of pulled pork hot pots so I can't see how somebody thought this would work.

Good pulled pork alternative

3 stars

This really does have the look and texture of pulled pork! If someone had given it to me without me seeing the packaging, I’d have believed it was meat. However, that might be something to do with the slightly overpowering taste of the sweet barbecue sauce - I still have no idea what jackfruit actually tastes like. If you like barbecue sauce and are looking for a veggie meal that has the texture of meat, this is a great option. However, the sauce was too sweet for me and this is reflected in the sugar content - it’s unfortunately no longer a healthy meal because of this.

OK

2 stars

Wasn't keen on this. The sauce and potatoes were very nice, but the jackfruit is an odd texture- looks like pulled pork or pulled soya, but has a texture like mango when you bite in to it.

A Curate's Egg - Good in Parts

3 stars

The only thing that was worth buying in the plant chef range. And it wasn't even brilliant - just a bit above OK. I enjoyed trying jackfruit, although it's not as meaty in its texture as people like to say it is! The BBQ sauce tasted quite processed, but the potatoes and onions were good with it. Shame this cannot be microwaved, because I don't think I liked it enough to buy a ready meal that takes time to preheat the oven and then more time to warm up effectively. I probably won't buy it again.

