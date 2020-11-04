Tesco Gluten Free Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich
Offer
- Energy1434kJ 343kcal17%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ
Product Description
- Turkey breast, pork, chestnut and onion stuffing, mayonnaise and cranberry sauce in a gluten-free seeded bread.
- Chunky Cranberry Sauce Our chefs' recipe layers turkey breast with pork & chestnut stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce. Carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seed, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seed, Poppy Seed, Quinoa, Salt], Turkey Breast (22%), Pork, Chestnut and Onion Stuffing [Pork, Chestnuts, Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Dextrose], Water, Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Plum, Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Dried Cranberry, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British and EU turkey and British pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|838kJ
|1434kJ
|201kcal
|343kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|26.7g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|10.6g
|Protein
|11.4g
|19.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020