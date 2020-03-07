By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

3.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Stroganoff 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Mushrooms in a mushroom brandy sauce with rice.
  • Packed with roasted mushrooms, mixed rice & smoked paprika 100% Plant Based
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Roasted Mushroom Mix (25%) [Mushroom, Brown Cap Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt], Cooked Long Grain Rice, Cooked Brown Rice, Onion, Butter Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Brandy, Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Oats, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Black Mustard Seed, Mushroom Juice, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Sugar, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (315g**)
Energy529kJ / 126kcal1665kJ / 397kcal
Fat4.1g12.9g
Saturates1.4g4.4g
Carbohydrate17.7g55.9g
Sugars0.6g2.0g
Fibre3.0g9.4g
Protein3.0g9.5g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 315g.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Awful

1 stars

Very disappointed with this it has no flavour at all! I only knew it was mushroom as I could see them. Definitely not going to buy again.

Excellent Stroganoff

5 stars

This Mushroom Stroganoff is so good. Daughter & I had it for a quick tea tonight, loved it. Lots & lots of mushrooms, right amount of sauce and rice. Will definitely be buying this again. Thank you Tesco.

Delicious! Super tasty! Cant believe it’s vegan.

5 stars

I tried this today for the first time- it was delicious!! Really taste and it was quite creamy. I will definitely be buying it again! I was really hungry so I could have done with a slightly bigger portion but that was probably just me being greedy! Definitely give it a try- it was yummy! X

Lacking flavour!

2 stars

This filled a hole in my tummy and not wanting to sound ungrateful, I'm sorry but I won't be buying again. It was a very boring, bland meal to eat and utterly lacking in flavour. I would say it needs a splash of balsamic, garlic and herbs. If you want to eat vegan then sorry you need to invest in seasoning. A plate of vegetables and rice is not enough. Will not be buying again. Very disappointing!

ok-ish

3 stars

The rice has no flavour at all and it seems it has been cooked for ages. The mushroom sauce is tasty, but the mushrooms were not enough in my opinion. It was ok-ish, I won't buy again though.

The best meal I've had since starting uni!

5 stars

The best meal I've had since starting uni!

Would not buy this again

1 stars

Very boring plain rice and not enough sauce with the mushrooms.

Excellent mushroom strogonaff!!!

5 stars

If you love Mushrooms you will love this,plenty of Mushrooms in a tasty sauce with a delicous nutty rice,i highly recommend!!!!!!

Very nice for vegetarians....or not

5 stars

Very quick and easy to cook. Nice flavours, not too oniony. As a vegetarian I will definitely buy this again and would recommend to to others, vegetarians or not.

A hit!

5 stars

Lovely meal, nicely presented & very natural tasting. I added a bag of steamfresh vegetable. Quick & easy to cook. Very happy with this new range. Thank you Tesco.

