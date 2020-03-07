Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

Awful
Very disappointed with this it has no flavour at all! I only knew it was mushroom as I could see them. Definitely not going to buy again.
Excellent Stroganoff
This Mushroom Stroganoff is so good. Daughter & I had it for a quick tea tonight, loved it. Lots & lots of mushrooms, right amount of sauce and rice. Will definitely be buying this again. Thank you Tesco.
Delicious! Super tasty! Cant believe it’s vegan.
I tried this today for the first time- it was delicious!! Really taste and it was quite creamy. I will definitely be buying it again! I was really hungry so I could have done with a slightly bigger portion but that was probably just me being greedy! Definitely give it a try- it was yummy! X
Lacking flavour!
This filled a hole in my tummy and not wanting to sound ungrateful, I'm sorry but I won't be buying again. It was a very boring, bland meal to eat and utterly lacking in flavour. I would say it needs a splash of balsamic, garlic and herbs. If you want to eat vegan then sorry you need to invest in seasoning. A plate of vegetables and rice is not enough. Will not be buying again. Very disappointing!
ok-ish
The rice has no flavour at all and it seems it has been cooked for ages. The mushroom sauce is tasty, but the mushrooms were not enough in my opinion. It was ok-ish, I won't buy again though.
The best meal I've had since starting uni!
Would not buy this again
Very boring plain rice and not enough sauce with the mushrooms.
Excellent mushroom strogonaff!!!
If you love Mushrooms you will love this,plenty of Mushrooms in a tasty sauce with a delicous nutty rice,i highly recommend!!!!!!
Very nice for vegetarians....or not
Very quick and easy to cook. Nice flavours, not too oniony. As a vegetarian I will definitely buy this again and would recommend to to others, vegetarians or not.
A hit!
Lovely meal, nicely presented & very natural tasting. I added a bag of steamfresh vegetable. Quick & easy to cook. Very happy with this new range. Thank you Tesco.