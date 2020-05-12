Harry Potter Hogwarts 12 Cup Cake Party Platter

Product Description
- Hogwarts 12 Cupcake Party Platter - Sponges topped with frosting and edible decorations.
- Simply cut around the bookmark and then fold along the dotted lines. Use some tape with the small tab to join the 2 sides together. Slip the finished book mark over the corner of your pages to mark your progress.
- Sponge cupcakes swirled with yummy frosting, sprinkled with coloured sugar, and finished with an edible house crest decoration
- Make your own Gryffindor house crest corner bookmark
- Hand decorated
- H.V.O. free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Trehalose, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrates), Colours (Carotene, Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Curcumin, Anthocyanins), Concentrate (Spirulina), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Filling 42%
Allergy Information
- This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack provides 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
- Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.
Recycling info
Base. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
- When writing please quote the best before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
12 x Cupcake
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per Cupcake
|Energy
|1939kJ
|890kJ
|-
|463kcal
|212kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|9.8g
|of which saturates
|5.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|29.6g
|of which sugars
|47.1g
|21.7g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.19g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.
