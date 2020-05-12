By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harry Potter Hogwarts 12 Cup Cake Party Platter

Harry Potter Hogwarts 12 Cup Cake Party Platter
£ 8.00
£0.67/each

Product Description

  • Hogwarts 12 Cupcake Party Platter - Sponges topped with frosting and edible decorations.
  • Simply cut around the bookmark and then fold along the dotted lines. Use some tape with the small tab to join the 2 sides together. Slip the finished book mark over the corner of your pages to mark your progress.
  • Sponge cupcakes swirled with yummy frosting, sprinkled with coloured sugar, and finished with an edible house crest decoration
  • Make your own Gryffindor house crest corner bookmark
  • Hand decorated
  • H.V.O. free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Trehalose, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrates), Colours (Carotene, Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Curcumin, Anthocyanins), Concentrate (Spirulina), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Filling 42%

Allergy Information

  • This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • WARNING
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
  • Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

Recycling info

Base. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

12 x Cupcake

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per Cupcake
Energy 1939kJ890kJ
-463kcal212kcal
Fat 21.4g9.8g
of which saturates 5.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate 64.3g29.6g
of which sugars 47.1g21.7g
Protein 2.9g1.3g
Salt 0.42g0.19g

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

