Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G

Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G
Product Description

  • Cooked rice, spiced black turtle beans, pulled marinated roasted king oyster mushrooms, spring greens and roasted onions and peppers.
  • Prepared exclusively for Tesco
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed
  • Each pack = 3 of your 5 a day
  • Chilli - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Black Turtle Beans (27%), Onion, Red Pepper, King Oyster Mushroom (11%), Spring Greens, Rapeseed Oil, Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D2, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Light Muscovado Sugar, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Seed, Paprika Flakes, Garlic Powder, Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring, Clove Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (356g**)
Energy616kJ / 147kcal2192kJ / 522kcal
Fat4.1g14.6g
Saturates0.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate20.8g74.0g
Sugars3.1g10.9g
Fibre4.5g16.1g
Protein4.4g15.6g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.--

Different and Tasty!

5 stars

Some of the other products in the Wicked range leave me cold, but I REALLY like this, and a couple of packs have become an essential part of my weekly shop. Different and tasty!

You MUST try this. So fresh and tasty ❤️

5 stars

My friend sent me a home delivery this week as I was poorly. I have some food intolerances so wondered what would arrive!! #shoppingroulette 😂 The Naked Burrito is absolutely stunning, the flavours are amazing, so fresh. Very filling and super healthy too. I enjoyed it that much she ordered and sent me another 2 with some more items from the Wicked Brand that arrived this morning ❤️ Well done Tescos, brilliant brand for vegitarians, vegans, healthy people or people like myself with certain intolerances.

Fresh and good zing.

4 stars

Really fresh and tasty, ideal for lunch. Appreciate the zing too.

I love it!

5 stars

It is a delicious, tasty with lots of texture and bite!

