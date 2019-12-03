Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G

Different and Tasty!
Some of the other products in the Wicked range leave me cold, but I REALLY like this, and a couple of packs have become an essential part of my weekly shop. Different and tasty!
You MUST try this. So fresh and tasty ❤️
My friend sent me a home delivery this week as I was poorly. I have some food intolerances so wondered what would arrive!! #shoppingroulette 😂 The Naked Burrito is absolutely stunning, the flavours are amazing, so fresh. Very filling and super healthy too. I enjoyed it that much she ordered and sent me another 2 with some more items from the Wicked Brand that arrived this morning ❤️ Well done Tescos, brilliant brand for vegitarians, vegans, healthy people or people like myself with certain intolerances.
Fresh and good zing.
Really fresh and tasty, ideal for lunch. Appreciate the zing too.
I love it!
It is a delicious, tasty with lots of texture and bite!