Tesco Finest Celeriac & Smoked Chestnut Pate & Apple Chutney 125G
- Energy308kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 752kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- A celeriac pate with smoked chestnuts topped with an apple chutney.
- Celeriac & Smoked Chestnut Pate A smooth blend of celeriac, oak smoked chestnuts, butter beans and double cream topped with a spiced Bramley apple chutney
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Celeriac (Celery) (31%), Apple Chutney (20%) [Water, Bramley Apple, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Concentrated Pear Juice, Ginger Purée, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Allspice, Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg, Turmeric], Smoked Chestnuts, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter Beans, Onion, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Thyme, Rosemary.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Jar contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Our Promise
We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tescco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (41g)
|Energy
|752kJ / 181kcal
|308kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
