Tesco Antibacterial Multi Purpose Lemon Spray 750Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Anti Bac Multi Purpose Cleaning Spray Lemon 750ml
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria Cuts through grease and grime
- Tesco Anti-Bacterial Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray Lemon Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella and MRSA. Kills H1N1 flu virus. Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms.
- Complies with BS EN 1276.
- Widely Recycled
- Contains 50% Recycled Plastic
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Cuts through grease & grime
- This product has not been tested on animals
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphates, Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.25g per 100g, Perfume. Complies with BS EN 1276.
Storage
Keep Bottle upright and store out of the reach of children in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Turn the spray nozzle to the ON position. Spray from 20cm. For disinfection, leave for 5 minutes. Wipe with a clean cloth then rinse. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.
- Always test in an inconspicuous area first. Do not use on carpets, soft furnishings or polished furniture, worn or damaged surfaces. Avoid prolonged soaking of wallpaper, plastic, painted surfaces or aluminium. Mop up any spillages immediately. Use only as directed.
Warnings
Hands
in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
