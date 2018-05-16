Tesco Mexican Inspired Party Food Selection 36 Pieces Serves 9
- Energy342kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 324kcal
Product Description
- 9 Pastry parcels filled with black turtle beans, full fat soft cheese, sweetcorn, Monterey Jack cheese and red kidney beans. 9 Fritters made with red peppers, sweetcorn and maize flour with jalapeno and chipotle chillies. 9 Spicy cheese bites made with Red Leicester, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with jalapeno and chipotle chillies. 9 Cheese sticks made with mature Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese and jalapeno chilli, coated in a crispy gluten free parsley crumb.
- A delicious selection of Mexican inspired party bites 9 cheesy bean parcels, 9 sweetcorn and red pepper fritters, 9 chilli cheese and 9 jalapeno cheese sticks. Perfect for any party. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 693g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place cheesy bean parcels, sweetcorn & red pepper fritters and chilli cheese bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Add jalapeno cheese sticks to the baking tray and heat all products for a further 8 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place cheesy bean parcels, sweetcorn & red pepper fritters, chilli cheese bites and jalapeno cheese sticks on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
36 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
693g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One jalapeno cheese stick (25g**)
|Energy
|1352kJ / 324kcal
|342kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.3g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.7g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 693g typically weighs 635g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
- Energy172kJ 41kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1257kJ / 301kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Black Turtle Beans (7%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sweetcorn, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Kidney Beans (4.5%), Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cumin Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Paste, Coriander Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Wheat Gluten, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Sugar, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
36 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One cheesy bean parcel (14g**) Energy 1257kJ / 301kcal 172kJ / 41kcal Fat 14.6g 2.0g Saturates 2.6g 0.4g Carbohydrate 32.6g 4.5g Sugars 2.6g 0.4g Fibre 4.2g 0.6g Protein 7.6g 1.0g Salt 0.6g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy230kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 294kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (46%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetcorn (13%), Maize Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Maize Starch, Chipotle Chilli Paste, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
36 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One sweetcorn and red pepper fritter (19g**) Energy 1226kJ / 294kcal 230kJ / 55kcal Fat 16.1g 3.0g Saturates 1.0g 0.2g Carbohydrate 30.5g 5.7g Sugars 4.2g 0.8g Fibre 4.4g 0.8g Protein 4.5g 0.8g Salt 0.9g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy145kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (with Colour: Beta Carotene), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (11%), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Jalapeño Chilli, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli, Paprika, Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Cumin Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Salt, Chilli Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
36 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One chilli cheese bite (13g**) Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal 145kJ / 35kcal Fat 14.9g 1.9g Saturates 4.7g 0.6g Carbohydrate 22.4g 2.9g Sugars 4.3g 0.6g Fibre 3.9g 0.5g Protein 9.8g 1.3g Salt 0.9g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One jalapeno cheese stick
- Energy342kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 324kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (25%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli (5%), Maize Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Parsley.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
36 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One jalapeno cheese stick (25g**) Energy 1352kJ / 324kcal 342kJ / 82kcal Fat 20.5g 5.2g Saturates 9.0g 2.3g Carbohydrate 24.3g 6.1g Sugars 0.6g 0.2g Fibre 1.9g 0.5g Protein 9.7g 2.5g Salt 0.8g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
