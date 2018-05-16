By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mexican Inspired Party Food Selection 36 Pieces Serves 9

Tesco Mexican Inspired Party Food Selection 36 Pieces Serves 9

£ 8.00
£1.16/100g

New

One jalapeno cheese stick contains
  • Energy342kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Pastry parcels filled with black turtle beans, full fat soft cheese, sweetcorn, Monterey Jack cheese and red kidney beans. 9 Fritters made with red peppers, sweetcorn and maize flour with jalapeno and chipotle chillies. 9 Spicy cheese bites made with Red Leicester, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with jalapeno and chipotle chillies. 9 Cheese sticks made with mature Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese and jalapeno chilli, coated in a crispy gluten free parsley crumb.
  • A delicious selection of Mexican inspired party bites 9 cheesy bean parcels, 9 sweetcorn and red pepper fritters, 9 chilli cheese and 9 jalapeno cheese sticks. Perfect for any party. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 693g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place cheesy bean parcels, sweetcorn & red pepper fritters and chilli cheese bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Add jalapeno cheese sticks to the baking tray and heat all products for a further 8 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place cheesy bean parcels, sweetcorn & red pepper fritters, chilli cheese bites and jalapeno cheese sticks on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

36 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

693g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne jalapeno cheese stick (25g**)
Energy1352kJ / 324kcal342kJ / 82kcal
Fat20.5g5.2g
Saturates9.0g2.3g
Carbohydrate24.3g6.1g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein9.7g2.5g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 693g typically weighs 635g.--
When heated according to instructions.--
    • Energy172kJ 41kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.0g
      3%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1257kJ / 301kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Black Turtle Beans (7%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sweetcorn, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Kidney Beans (4.5%), Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cumin Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Paste, Coriander Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Wheat Gluten, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Sugar, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheesy bean parcel (14g**)
    Energy1257kJ / 301kcal172kJ / 41kcal
    Fat14.6g2.0g
    Saturates2.6g0.4g
    Carbohydrate32.6g4.5g
    Sugars2.6g0.4g
    Fibre4.2g0.6g
    Protein7.6g1.0g
    Salt0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy230kJ 55kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.0g
      4%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 294kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (46%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetcorn (13%), Maize Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Maize Starch, Chipotle Chilli Paste, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sweetcorn and red pepper fritter (19g**)
    Energy1226kJ / 294kcal230kJ / 55kcal
    Fat16.1g3.0g
    Saturates1.0g0.2g
    Carbohydrate30.5g5.7g
    Sugars4.2g0.8g
    Fibre4.4g0.8g
    Protein4.5g0.8g
    Salt0.9g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy145kJ 35kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (with Colour: Beta Carotene), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (11%), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Jalapeño Chilli, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli, Paprika, Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Cumin Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Salt, Chilli Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Sugar.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chilli cheese bite (13g**)
    Energy1130kJ / 271kcal145kJ / 35kcal
    Fat14.9g1.9g
    Saturates4.7g0.6g
    Carbohydrate22.4g2.9g
    Sugars4.3g0.6g
    Fibre3.9g0.5g
    Protein9.8g1.3g
    Salt0.9g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One jalapeno cheese stick
    • Energy342kJ 82kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.2g
      7%
    • Saturates2.3g
      12%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 324kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (25%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli (5%), Maize Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Parsley.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    36 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne jalapeno cheese stick (25g**)
    Energy1352kJ / 324kcal342kJ / 82kcal
    Fat20.5g5.2g
    Saturates9.0g2.3g
    Carbohydrate24.3g6.1g
    Sugars0.6g0.2g
    Fibre1.9g0.5g
    Protein9.7g2.5g
    Salt0.8g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

