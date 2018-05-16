By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Mocha Noir Cold Brew Coffee Dairy Free 310Ml

£ 1.90
£0.61/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Mocha Cold Brew Coffee and Almonds Drink with Added Calcium.
  • A dangerously delicious mix of Cold Brew Coffee, double dark chocolate, and creamy smooth almondmilk. You have to be good, but you don't have to behave.
  • Better Coffee for All™
  • BPA free
  • Carrageenan free
  • Direct trade coffee
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 310ML

Information

Ingredients

Cold Brew Coffee (60%), Water, Cane Sugar, Almonds (Nuts) (2%), Flavourings, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN. CAFFEINE CONTENT: 20MG/100ML.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

310ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 136kJ/ 33kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 4.1g
of which Sugars 3.7g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 0.17g
Calcium 62mg 8%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN. CAFFEINE CONTENT: 20MG/100ML.

