Califia Mocha Noir Cold Brew Coffee Dairy Free 310Ml
Product Description
- Mocha Cold Brew Coffee and Almonds Drink with Added Calcium.
- A dangerously delicious mix of Cold Brew Coffee, double dark chocolate, and creamy smooth almondmilk. You have to be good, but you don't have to behave.
- Better Coffee for All™
- BPA free
- Carrageenan free
- Direct trade coffee
- Dairy and gluten free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Pack size: 310ML
Information
Ingredients
Cold Brew Coffee (60%), Water, Cane Sugar, Almonds (Nuts) (2%), Flavourings, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN. CAFFEINE CONTENT: 20MG/100ML.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Net Contents
310ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|136kJ/ 33kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which Sugars
|3.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.17g
|Calcium
|62mg 8%RI
|RI means Reference Intake
|-
Safety information
