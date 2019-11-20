By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simply Good 6 Wraps Sourdough & Linseed 367G

4(34)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Sourdough Tortilla Wraps with Added Linseeds
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • The world's best selling wrap
  • Source of fibre
  • Super soft
  • Perfect with our chicken & avocado combo
  • Our special sourdough recipe, generously baked with linseeds
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 367g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Fermented Wheat Flour (5%), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Linseed Mix (1%) (Brown Linseed, Yellow Linseed), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days.Best Before: See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Fancy them warm?
Pop them under the grill, sizzle in a pan or just simply zap them in your microwave to create a delicious, hot meal stuffed with any ingredients you choose.

Grill
Instructions: Pop them under your grill and heat each wrap for 10-15 seconds on both sides.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Sizzle each wrap in a dry pan for 10-15 seconds, each side, until they're crispy.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Missions Foods,
  • Renown Avenue,
  • Coventry Business Park,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UJ.

Return to

  • Mission Foods,
  • Renown Avenue,
  • Coventry Business Park,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UJ.
  • Get in Touch...
  • To contact our customer services team please call: 02476 676000

Net Contents

367g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper wrapReference Intake for Adults% Reference intake
Energy 1300 kJ793 kJ8400 kJ9%
-308 kcal188 kcal2000 kcal
Total Fat 5.7g3.5g70g5%
(of which saturates)2.3g1.4g20g7%
Carbohydrate 54g33g260g13%
(of which sugars)3.5g2.1g90g2%
Fibre 3.9g2.4g24g10%
Protein 8.5g5.2g50g10%
Salt 1.2g0.73g6g12%
Nutritional needs of individuals may be higher or lower based on gender, age, level of physical activity and other factors----

34 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely soft wraps nice flavour crisp up perfectly

5 stars

These are delicious, although my 16 year old son t

4 stars

These are delicious, although my 16 year old son thought the flavour was bitter. Great with a sandwich filler.

Very tasty wraps

5 stars

Love these wraps! I always go for seeded bread, so

5 stars

Love these wraps! I always go for seeded bread, so nice to see that you can now get seeded wraps now too. Nice for that bit of extra flavour - perfect for snacks and lunches.

May sound obvious but a little more sour than I ex

3 stars

May sound obvious but a little more sour than I expected. Still nice though.

Nice wraps, seeds add nice flavour and texture.

4 stars

Nice wraps, seeds add nice flavour and texture.

Great tasting

4 stars

Great tasting wraps. The seeds make it a bit extra special tasting compared to normal wraps. Would buy again

Delicious!

5 stars

Soft and tasty wraps. I very much prefer these to plain wraps.

Delicious and good for you

5 stars

These wraps were beautifully soft to eat and tasted really fresh. They were large in size so could hold plenty of filling and one was plenty for lunch. The remaining wraps stayed nice and fresh in the resealable packaging for over a week. The linseed was an added health bonus my family didn’t even realise they were getting!

Nice

4 stars

Nice tasting wraps and a little healthier too. Good size and nice flavour

