Simply Good 6 Wraps Sourdough & Linseed 367G

Lovely soft wraps nice flavour crisp up perfectly
Lovely soft wraps nice flavour crisp up perfectly
These are delicious, although my 16 year old son t
These are delicious, although my 16 year old son thought the flavour was bitter. Great with a sandwich filler.
Very tasty wraps
Very tasty wraps
Love these wraps! I always go for seeded bread, so
Love these wraps! I always go for seeded bread, so nice to see that you can now get seeded wraps now too. Nice for that bit of extra flavour - perfect for snacks and lunches.
May sound obvious but a little more sour than I ex
May sound obvious but a little more sour than I expected. Still nice though.
Nice wraps, seeds add nice flavour and texture.
Nice wraps, seeds add nice flavour and texture.
Great tasting
Great tasting wraps. The seeds make it a bit extra special tasting compared to normal wraps. Would buy again
Delicious!
Soft and tasty wraps. I very much prefer these to plain wraps.
Delicious and good for you
These wraps were beautifully soft to eat and tasted really fresh. They were large in size so could hold plenty of filling and one was plenty for lunch. The remaining wraps stayed nice and fresh in the resealable packaging for over a week. The linseed was an added health bonus my family didn’t even realise they were getting!
Nice
Nice tasting wraps and a little healthier too. Good size and nice flavour