Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

£ 2.75
£0.90/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1417kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a spicy salt and chilli breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy salt & chilli seasoned breadcrumb. Make mealtimes easy again with our Salt & Chill Mini Fillets. Inspired by Chinese cuisine, bring home the flavours of the Orient and your favourite local takeaway Every mini fillet is coated with a light crispy seasoned crumb and flecks of chilli for a mild kick. With a cook time of 15 minutes, our mini fillets are ideal for a quick mid week dinner or a lunchtime wrap. Perfect in rolls or wraps, a fresh colourful option would be to cut into slices and sprinkle over a hearty chopped salad, with crunchy peppers, toasted nuts, finished with a glossy and bold vinaigrette.
  • WHOLE MINI FILLET Generously coated in a salt and chilli breadcrumb for a spicy flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole mini fillet
  • Generously coated in a salt and chilli breadcrumb for a spicy flavour
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Yeast, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
This product contains raw meat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 13-15 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (146g**)
Energy970kJ / 231kcal1417kJ / 337kcal
Fat8.9g13.0g
Saturates0.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate18.7g27.3g
Sugars1.1g1.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g27.9g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 292g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

