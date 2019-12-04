Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

- Energy1417kJ 337kcal17%
- Fat13.0g19%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast mini fillets in a spicy salt and chilli breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy salt & chilli seasoned breadcrumb. Make mealtimes easy again with our Salt & Chill Mini Fillets. Inspired by Chinese cuisine, bring home the flavours of the Orient and your favourite local takeaway Every mini fillet is coated with a light crispy seasoned crumb and flecks of chilli for a mild kick. With a cook time of 15 minutes, our mini fillets are ideal for a quick mid week dinner or a lunchtime wrap. Perfect in rolls or wraps, a fresh colourful option would be to cut into slices and sprinkle over a hearty chopped salad, with crunchy peppers, toasted nuts, finished with a glossy and bold vinaigrette.
- WHOLE MINI FILLET Generously coated in a salt and chilli breadcrumb for a spicy flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Whole mini fillet
- Generously coated in a salt and chilli breadcrumb for a spicy flavour
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 305g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Yeast, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins
Produce of
Made using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
305g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (146g**)
|Energy
|970kJ / 231kcal
|1417kJ / 337kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|27.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.1g
|27.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 292g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
