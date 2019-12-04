Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 13-15 mins

