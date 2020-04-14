Tesco Olive & Vegetable Antipasti 175G

- Energy229kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 522kJ / 126kcal
Product Description
- Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, slow roast tomatoes, grilled red and yellow peppers and courgette with cheese in a basil pesto dressing.
- Olive & Vegetable Antipasti Greek Kalamata olives paired with a selection of vegetables in a pesto & basil dressing
- Greek Kalamata olives paired with a selection of vegetables in a pesto & basil dressing
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Heart, Tomato, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Vegetarian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175g
Nutrition
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020