Tesco Orange & Coriander Olives 220G

- Energy282kJ 68kcal3%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 642kJ / 156kcal
Product Description
- Pitted Gordal and Kalamata olives in an orange and coriander marinade.
- Orange & Coriander Olives Zesty & Aromatic Gordal, Kalamata, coriander seeds and orange zest in a herb marinade
- Zesty & Aromatic Gordal, Kalamata, coriander seeds and orange zest in a herb marinade
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Kalamata Olives, Salt, Orange Peel, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Orange Juice, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic, Coriander Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack
|Energy
|642kJ / 156kcal
|282kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.5g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019