Cake Decor Mermaid Frosting 275G

Product Description
- Blue & Purple Coloured Raspberry Flavour Cupcake Frosting
- Create beautiful mermaid cupcakes with our enchanting striped frosting!
- So easy
- Magical stripes!
- Decorating nozzle attached
- No artificial flavours and hydrogenated fats
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Apple), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carmine, Brilliant Blue), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.Once opened, replace cap and consume within two weeks. Best Before Date: See Cap
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Top Tip: You may need to warm the tube in your hand first to soften the frosting.
- Unscrew the cap and peel off the silver strip.
- Replace the cap by screwing it on tightly (we don't want any frosting coming out just yet!).
- Now, simple pull off the cap to reveal the handy star nozzle attached.
- All that's left to do is decorate! Squeeze from the top and pipe in circular movements to create amazing stripes.
- Once your cupcakes have been transformed, wipe the nozzle and replace the cap by pushing it back on.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1786kJ/423kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|83.6g
|of which sugars
|77.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
