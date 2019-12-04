Tesco Mac & Cheese Quiche 400G

- Energy1110kJ 266kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 266kcal
Product Description
- Macaroni pasta and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and single cream on a barbecue sauce layer in a shortcrust pastry case.
- Filled with macaroni cheese on a layer of smoky BBQ sauce.
- Shortcrust pastry Filled with macaroni cheese on a layer of smoky BBQ sauce. Our recipes have been created by our chefs using single cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Macaroni Pasta (14%)[Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Barbecue Sauce (12%)[Tomato, Sugar Beet, Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Garlic Salt, Onion Salt, Citric Acid, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Cornflour, Chive, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sugar, Tamarind Extract, Onion Purée, Clove, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Powder, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven from chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Microwave
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a quiche (100g)
|Energy
|1110kJ / 266kcal
|1110kJ / 266kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
