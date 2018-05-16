Tesco Finest Yellow Beans 200G

- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129kJ / 31kcal
Product Description
- Yellow Beans
- Exceptionally sweet and buttery.
- Milder in flavour than green beans, these yellow beans are harvested at their peak for a sweet and buttery flavour with a crisp and succulent texture.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Green Bean
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging, and wash thoroughly before use.
Hob (Boil)
Time: 4-5mins
Place in a pan of boiling water. Cook for 4-5 minutes until tender. Drain and serve
Steam
Time: 5-6mins
Place in a steamer and steam over boiling water for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|129kJ / 31kcal
|129kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020