Tesco Finest Yellow Beans 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Yellow Beans
  • Exceptionally sweet and buttery.
  • Milder in flavour than green beans, these yellow beans are harvested at their peak for a sweet and buttery flavour with a crisp and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Green Bean

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging, and wash thoroughly before use.

    Hob (Boil)
    Time: 4-5mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water. Cook for 4-5 minutes until tender. Drain and serve

    Steam
    Time: 5-6mins
    Place in a steamer and steam over boiling water for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy129kJ / 31kcal129kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g3.0g
Sugars2.2g2.2g
Fibre3.4g3.4g
Protein2.1g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

