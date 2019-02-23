Beretta Continental Meat Platter With Cheese 400G

Product Description
- A selection from the Continent: Prosciutto Crudo, Smoked Provola Cheese, Rosette Saucisson and Spicy Chorizo.
- The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A tradition handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Lactose, Garlic, Pepper, Sucrose, Dextrose, Macis, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Salami
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values (average value for 100 g of product) Energy value 1773 kJ - 426 kcal Fat 31 g of which saturates 13 g Carbohydrates 1,8 g of which sugar 1,1 g Protein 35 g Salt 5,6 g
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
