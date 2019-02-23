By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beretta Continental Meat Platter With Cheese 400G

Beretta Continental Meat Platter With Cheese 400G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 8.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • A selection from the Continent: Prosciutto Crudo, Smoked Provola Cheese, Rosette Saucisson and Spicy Chorizo.
  • The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A tradition handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

Name and address

  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A,
  • via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
  • 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A,
  • via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
  • 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

400g ℮

    • Chorizo
    • Salami Rosette
    • Provolone Cheese
    • Prosciutto

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Lactose, Garlic, Pepper, Sucrose, Dextrose, Macis, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Salami

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
    Energy value1773 kJ - 426 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    of which saturates 13 g
    Carbohydrates1,8 g
    of which sugar1,1 g
    Protein 35 g
    Salt 5,6 g
    • Chorizo
    • Salami Rosette
    • Provolone Cheese
    • Prosciutto

    Information

    Ingredients

    Smoked Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
    Energy value1773 kJ - 426 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    of which saturates 13 g
    Carbohydrates1,8 g
    of which sugar1,1 g
    Protein 35 g
    Salt 5,6 g
    • Chorizo
    • Salami Rosette
    • Provolone Cheese
    • Prosciutto

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
    Energy value1773 kJ - 426 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    of which saturates 13 g
    Carbohydrates1,8 g
    of which sugar1,1 g
    Protein 35 g
    Salt 5,6 g
    • Chorizo
    • Salami Rosette
    • Provolone Cheese
    • Prosciutto

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values(average value for 100 g of product)
    Energy value1773 kJ - 426 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    of which saturates 13 g
    Carbohydrates1,8 g
    of which sugar1,1 g
    Protein 35 g
    Salt 5,6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

