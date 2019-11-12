Tesco Finest Luxury Fish Pie Mix 340G

Firstly, it didn't smell at all fishy when I opene
Firstly, it didn't smell at all fishy when I opened the pack - a big tick in my opinion. It's pre-prepared which whilst only shaving a few minutes off the cooking time, for someone like me who is terrible with timings makes it so much simpler to be able to just whack it into the pie dish. The ratios of cod, smoked salmon and prawns are bang on and once cooked the flavour was delicious - fresh, firm and flaky fish and juicy large prawns. Perhaps the best bit about this pack is the use of traditionally smoked salmon without the addition of colourings. I will definitely purchase again when next making a fish pie or fish cakes