Tesco Finest Luxury Fish Pie Mix 340G

£ 5.00
£1.48/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy540kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Salmon (Salmo salar) and Cod (Gadus morhua) fillet pieces with Raw King Prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • Fish Pie Mix A luxurious selection of traditionally smoked salmon, wild caught chunky cod loin and plump, juicy king prawns. Perfect for an indulgent fish pie. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A luxurious selection of traditionally smoked salmon, wild caught chunky cod loin and plump, juicy king prawns. Perfect for an indulgent fish pie.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (36%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Cod (Fish) (33%), King Prawn (30%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-23 mins.
Place contents of the pack onto kitchen foil and loosely wrap, place on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
Caution
This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy478kJ / 114kcal540kJ / 129kcal
Fat4.6g5.2g
Saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.1g20.5g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Firstly, it didn't smell at all fishy when I opene

5 stars

Firstly, it didn't smell at all fishy when I opened the pack - a big tick in my opinion. It's pre-prepared which whilst only shaving a few minutes off the cooking time, for someone like me who is terrible with timings makes it so much simpler to be able to just whack it into the pie dish. The ratios of cod, smoked salmon and prawns are bang on and once cooked the flavour was delicious - fresh, firm and flaky fish and juicy large prawns. Perhaps the best bit about this pack is the use of traditionally smoked salmon without the addition of colourings. I will definitely purchase again when next making a fish pie or fish cakes

