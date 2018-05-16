Tesco Finest Cheddar Bakes 600g Serves 8
- Energy412kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat8.6g12%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 332kcal
Product Description
- Cheese bake made with Vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella and chorizo. Cheese bake made with smoked extra mature Cheddar cheese, crème fraîche and Dorset ale.
- Our indulgent bakes are a great addition to any party. The first delicious bake is a vintage Cheddar, mozzarella and Spanish chorizo flavoured with smoked paprika and nutmeg, seasoned with green jalapeno’s. The second bake is an extra mature Cheddar which has been smoked over natural oak chips and Dorset ale made with pure, chalk filtered water which adds a delicious rich, malty flavour. Serve out of the oven with fresh crusty bread. This is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: smoked cheddar & ale bake(Cheddar Cheese (Milk)), cheddar mozzarella and chorizo bake(Cheddar Cheese (Milk)).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after cooking. There maybe some oil present on the top of this product after cooking. Once cooked, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Spain
Preparation and Usage
Update to read "remove outer sleeve and film"
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pot (30g)
|Energy
|1373kJ / 332kcal
|412kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|28.7g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|18.2g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.4g
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
- 1/10 of a pot
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (27%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Dorset Ale (Barley) (8%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rice Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/10 of a pot (30g) Energy 1373kJ / 332kcal 412kJ / 100kcal Fat 28.7g 8.6g Saturates 18.2g 5.5g Carbohydrate 5.3g 1.6g Sugars 1.9g 0.6g Fibre 3.4g 1.0g Protein 11.4g 3.4g Salt 1.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/10 of a pot
- Energy400kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1332kJ / 322kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Jalapeño Chilli, Garlic Purée, Rice Starch, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/10 of a pot (30g) Energy 1332kJ / 322kcal 400kJ / 97kcal Fat 27.3g 8.2g Saturates 16.7g 5.0g Carbohydrate 4.7g 1.4g Sugars 1.2g 0.4g Fibre 2.0g 0.6g Protein 13.3g 4.0g Salt 1.0g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
