Tesco Finest Cheddar Bakes 600g Serves 8

Tesco Finest Cheddar Bakes 600g Serves 8

£ 11.00
£1.84/100g

1/10 of a pot
  • Energy412kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese bake made with Vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella and chorizo. Cheese bake made with smoked extra mature Cheddar cheese, crème fraîche and Dorset ale.
  • Our indulgent bakes are a great addition to any party. The first delicious bake is a vintage Cheddar, mozzarella and Spanish chorizo flavoured with smoked paprika and nutmeg, seasoned with green jalapeno’s. The second bake is an extra mature Cheddar which has been smoked over natural oak chips and Dorset ale made with pure, chalk filtered water which adds a delicious rich, malty flavour. Serve out of the oven with fresh crusty bread. This is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: smoked cheddar & ale bake(Cheddar Cheese (Milk)), cheddar mozzarella and chorizo bake(Cheddar Cheese (Milk)).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after cooking. There maybe some oil present on the top of this product after cooking. Once cooked, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Update to read "remove outer sleeve and film"

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pot (30g)
Energy1373kJ / 332kcal412kJ / 100kcal
Fat28.7g8.6g
Saturates18.2g5.5g
Carbohydrate5.3g1.6g
Sugars1.9g0.6g
Fibre3.4g1.0g
Protein11.4g3.4g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
