Beretta Salami Milano 100G

Product Description
- Salami Milano
- The Beretta family has produced traditional Italian cold cuts, for eight generations, since 1812. A traditional handed down with true passion and deep commitment to ensure the finest quality of their products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fine cut pork salami
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Prepared from 143g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown on the pack.
Name and address
- Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.,
- Via Fratelli Bandiera 12,
- 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
- Italy.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(average value for 100 g of product)
|Energy value
|1487 kJ - 358 kcal
|Fat
|28,0 g
|of which saturates
|9,8 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,5 g
|of which sugar
|0,3 g
|Protein
|26 g
|Salt
|4,2 g
