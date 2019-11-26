By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pig In Blanket Chocolate 200G

Tesco Pig In Blanket Chocolate 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy1191kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates10.9g
    55%
  • Sugars23.9g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2381kJ / 571kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow white chocolate character decorated with milk chocolate and strawberry flavour coloured decoration.
  • WHITE CHOCOLATE HOLLOW CHARACTER We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • WHITE CHOCOLATE HOLLOW CHARACTER
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring), Milk Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Insert. Card widely recycled Carton. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (50g)
Energy2381kJ / 571kcal1191kJ / 285kcal
Fat35.7g17.9g
Saturates21.7g10.9g
Carbohydrate56.3g28.2g
Sugars47.7g23.9g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein5.8g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

