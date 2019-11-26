Tesco Pig In Blanket Chocolate 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2381kJ / 571kcal
Product Description
- Hollow white chocolate character decorated with milk chocolate and strawberry flavour coloured decoration.
- WHITE CHOCOLATE HOLLOW CHARACTER We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
- WHITE CHOCOLATE HOLLOW CHARACTER
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring), Milk Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Insert. Card widely recycled Carton. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|2381kJ / 571kcal
|1191kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|35.7g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|10.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|28.2g
|Sugars
|47.7g
|23.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
