Tesco Plant Chef Teriyaki Noodles 375G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Teriyaki Noodles 375G

Rest of shelf

Each pack
  • Energy1414kJ 336kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Spring greens, mushrooms and peppers in a teriyaki sauce served with turmeric noodles.
  Vibrant veggies & spring greens coated with a sweet sauce
  • Vibrant veggies & spring greens coated with a sweet sauce
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Turmeric Noodle (16%)[Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Firming Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Spring Onion (12%), Shiitake Mushroom (8%), Red Pepper (6%), Maple Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Rice, White Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Alcohol, Soya Bean, Glucose Syrup, Wheat, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film several times.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes
Microwave 800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (350g**)
Energy404kJ / 96kcal1414kJ / 336kcal
Fat2.5g8.8g
Saturates0.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate15.2g53.2g
Sugars5.0g17.5g
Fibre2.6g9.1g
Protein1.9g6.7g
Salt0.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 375g typically weighs 350g.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

A good vegan ready meal !!

5 stars

They always say never shop when you are hungry but on this occasion I picked this for a quick dinner. It was really good for a ready meal. Lots of crisp veggies , with noodles & a tasty sauce. Have bought since, and will do again- really handy for a quick meal

Very tasty

4 stars

Great dish for a change, surprisingly tasty. Quite delicious , will be buying again.

My new fave

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Love everything in it, spicy without burning, very flavourful. Loved it.

Exceptionally good

5 stars

Exceptionally good. I could taste the individual vegetables & the ginger. The flavour & texture of the noodles was just right. I'll definitely buy this again.

New favourite ready meal!

5 stars

I didn't expect this to be as tasty as it was! Perfect mix of sauce, veggies with plenty of noodles!

Nasty

1 stars

Very disappointing. Greasy and far too sweet. Tastes like sugar has been sprinkled all over it.

