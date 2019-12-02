Tesco Plant Chef Teriyaki Noodles 375G

A good vegan ready meal !!
They always say never shop when you are hungry but on this occasion I picked this for a quick dinner. It was really good for a ready meal. Lots of crisp veggies , with noodles & a tasty sauce. Have bought since, and will do again- really handy for a quick meal
Very tasty
Great dish for a change, surprisingly tasty. Quite delicious , will be buying again.
My new fave
Absolutely delicious. Love everything in it, spicy without burning, very flavourful. Loved it.
Exceptionally good
Exceptionally good. I could taste the individual vegetables & the ginger. The flavour & texture of the noodles was just right. I'll definitely buy this again.
New favourite ready meal!
I didn't expect this to be as tasty as it was! Perfect mix of sauce, veggies with plenty of noodles!
Nasty
Very disappointing. Greasy and far too sweet. Tastes like sugar has been sprinkled all over it.