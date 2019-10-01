Tesco Finest Golden Beets & Kalettes 320G
- Energy584kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars13.1g15%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal
Product Description
- Mix of red onion, pre-cooked golden beetroot, kalettes and rosemary.
- Roasting medley of red onion, juicy golden beetroot and crispy kalettes.
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion, Golden Beetroot, Kalettes, Rosemary.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20 mins Decant onto a baking tray and coat with 1 tbsp. of oil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (160g)
|Energy
|365kJ / 87kcal
|584kJ / 139kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|8.2g
|13.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
