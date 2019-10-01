By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Golden Beets & Kalettes 320G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Golden Beets & Kalettes 320G
£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy584kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Mix of red onion, pre-cooked golden beetroot, kalettes and rosemary.
  • Roasting medley of red onion, juicy golden beetroot and crispy kalettes.
  • Pack size: 320g
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion, Golden Beetroot, Kalettes, Rosemary.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20 mins Decant onto a baking tray and coat with 1 tbsp. of oil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g)
Energy365kJ / 87kcal584kJ / 139kcal
Fat3.3g5.3g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate10.5g16.8g
Sugars8.2g13.1g
Fibre2.7g4.3g
Protein2.5g4.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

