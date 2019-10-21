By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Tandoori Butternut Rogan Squash 410G

5(1)Write a review
Bol Tandoori Butternut Rogan Squash 410G
£ 4.00
£9.76/kg
This 410g box provides:
  • Energy1997kJ 476kcal
    24%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt1.80g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Roasted butternut squash
  • #eatplantslovelife
  • A rich chickpea & lentil curry with Tandoori spiced butternut squash, Bombay potatoes, fresh spinach & a cooling coconut raita dip
  • Plant-Powered Inside and Out
  • It turns out my Mum was right, we need to eat more veg.
  • It's better for you and kinder to the planet. We're on a mission to make it easier for you to eat more plants, especially when you don't have time to cook from scratch.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • 13 grams of protein
  • Oven or microwave
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Low in sugar
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 410g
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

White Rice (28%) (Rice, Water), Chickpeas (15%), Butternut Squash (10%), Tomato Passata, Potatoes, Water, Coconut Milk, Black Beluga® Lentils (4%), Red Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, Leafy Greens (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Cucumber, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sambar Style Powder (Spices (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Mustard, Chilli, Turmeric, Cinnamon), Salt), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Ground Coriander, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Baharat Seasoning (Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Nutmeg, Ginger, Coriander Seeds), Ground Cumin, Chipotle Paste (Smoke Flavour Red Jalapeño Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Paste), Onion Granules, Ground Turmeric, Ground Paprika, Spearmint, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cloves, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Roasted Ground Cumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results, cook in the oven.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating. Do not reheat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20mins
Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas mark 6.
Remove card sleeve and peel back film half way.
Remove raita pot and replace film.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.
180°C 20mins fan oven
Leave to stand for 2 minutes then open carefully to avoid hot steam.
Shake up the raita and drizzle over.

Produce of

Handmade in the UK in small batches

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • Paddington,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch: hello@bolfoods.com
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • Paddington,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ487199724%
Energy kcal11647624%
Fat 3.2g13.1g19%
of which saturates 1.0g4.1g21%
Carbohydrate 17.7g72.6g28%
of which sugars 2.5g10.3g11%
Fibre 1.7g7.0g-
Protein 3.2g13.1g26%
Salt 0.44g1.80g30%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So delicious .. lovely flavour and slightly spicy

5 stars

So delicious .. lovely flavour and slightly spicy but the coconut raita cools it down abit. Very filling!

