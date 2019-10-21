Bol Tandoori Butternut Rogan Squash 410G

So delicious .. lovely flavour and slightly spicy
So delicious .. lovely flavour and slightly spicy but the coconut raita cools it down abit. Very filling!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
White Rice (28%) (Rice, Water), Chickpeas (15%), Butternut Squash (10%), Tomato Passata, Potatoes, Water, Coconut Milk, Black Beluga® Lentils (4%), Red Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, Leafy Greens (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Cucumber, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sambar Style Powder (Spices (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Mustard, Chilli, Turmeric, Cinnamon), Salt), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Ground Coriander, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Baharat Seasoning (Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Nutmeg, Ginger, Coriander Seeds), Ground Cumin, Chipotle Paste (Smoke Flavour Red Jalapeño Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Paste), Onion Granules, Ground Turmeric, Ground Paprika, Spearmint, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cloves, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Roasted Ground Cumin
Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results, cook in the oven.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20mins
Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas mark 6.
Remove card sleeve and peel back film half way.
Remove raita pot and replace film.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.
180°C 20mins fan oven
Leave to stand for 2 minutes then open carefully to avoid hot steam.
Shake up the raita and drizzle over.
Handmade in the UK in small batches
1 Servings
410g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|487
|1997
|24%
|Energy kcal
|116
|476
|24%
|Fat
|3.2g
|13.1g
|19%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|4.1g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|72.6g
|28%
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|10.3g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|7.0g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|13.1g
|26%
|Salt
|0.44g
|1.80g
|30%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
