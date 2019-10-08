By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Stir Fry 500G

Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Stir Fry 500G
£ 2.90
£0.58/100g
1/2 of a pack (178g**)
  • Energy1060kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a sweet chilli coating, with sliced mixed peppers and white onion and a sweet chilli sauce sachet.
  • A taste of Thailand Spicy chicken breast, with a sweet and sticky chilli sauce
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (50%), Sweet Chilli Sauce Sachet (16%) [Water, Fructose, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Chilli, Dried Garlic, Red Bell Pepper, Garlic Purée], White Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Sugar, Spices, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Chilli Extract, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok Chilled 9-11 mins Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok over a medium heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 5-7 minutes. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 3 minutes. Add the sauce and cook for a maximum of 1 minute, then serve.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.

    After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly .

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (178g**)
Energy595kJ / 141kcal1060kJ / 251kcal
Fat2.9g5.1g
Saturates0.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate11.4g20.4g
Sugars11.4g20.4g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein17.3g30.8g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 356g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

