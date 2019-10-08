Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Stir Fry 500G

Delicious and shared between two with rice
Yum yum yum
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 141kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (50%), Sweet Chilli Sauce Sachet (16%) [Water, Fructose, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Chilli, Dried Garlic, Red Bell Pepper, Garlic Purée], White Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Sugar, Spices, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Chilli Extract, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok Chilled 9-11 mins Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok over a medium heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 5-7 minutes. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 3 minutes. Add the sauce and cook for a maximum of 1 minute, then serve.
Made using chicken from the EU
Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.
After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly .
2 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (178g**)
|Energy
|595kJ / 141kcal
|1060kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|11.4g
|20.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.3g
|30.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 356g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
